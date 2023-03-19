Tinordi posted an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Tinordi ended a five-game point drought when he set up Jujhar Khaira's goal in the first period. Offense isn't a huge part of Tinordi's game, but he's produced a career-high eight points through 38 contests this season. He's added 25 shots on net, 124 hits, 63 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a minus-11 rating while logging bottom-four minutes in his first season with the Blackhawks.