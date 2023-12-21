Tinordi's (concussion) status against the Canadiens will be reevaluated closer to puck drop Friday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Tinordi has been out of action for 16 of the club's last 19 contests due to a concussion and oblique injury. Considering the 31-year-old blueliner has managed just one point in 12 contests, his potential return is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players. Even if he is activated off injured reserve, Tinordi is far from a lock to secure a place in the lineup.