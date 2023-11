Tinordi was placed on injured reserve Saturday due to an oblique injury.

Tinordi, who was injured in Thursday's 5-3 win over Tampa Bay, will be out for at least the next two games after being moved to the IR list. He has posted one assist, seven shots on goal, 19 blocked shots and 23 hits in nine outings this season. In a corresponding move, Chicago has recalled Isaak Phillips from AHL Rockford.