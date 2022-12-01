Tinordi (hip) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, retroactive to Nov. 27, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Tinordi has been a solid third unit defenseman this season. He has two goals and five points with a minus-three rating and 15 PIMs in 20 games.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi: Out for at least one week•
-
Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi: Unlikely hero Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi: Displays on-ice toughness•
-
Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi: Claimed by Chicago•
-
Rangers' Jarred Tinordi: Lands on waivers•