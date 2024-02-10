Tinordi (lower body) will not suit up Friday against the Rangers, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Tinordi was a game-time call but will not be available. The 31-year-old has dealt with various injuries this season and has recorded just six assists in 30 appearances. Louis Crevier will dress in his absence Friday.
