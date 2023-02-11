Tinordi (face) will not be available Friday against Arizona, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Tinordi was removed from injured reserve Tuesday but still isn't ready to get back in the lineup. He's now missed the last 20 games. Chicago is back in action Saturday against the Jets.
