Tinordi (facial fractures) will remain out of action until the All-Star break in early February, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Tinordi suffered the injury Dec. 18 and underwent surgery to "wire it together" two days later. He has two goals and five points with 92 hits in 25 games this season.
