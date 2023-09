Tinordi (hip) was paired with Nolan Allan for drills during Thursday's first training camp practice, Mario Tirabassi of CHGO Sports reports.

Blackhawks head coach opted to pair rookies with veterans on defense for the first day of practice. Tinordi had eight points in 44 games last season, but he was limited by hip, face and lower-body injuries at various points in the season. His defensive playing style can be an injury risk, but for now, he appears ready to go to begin 2023-24.