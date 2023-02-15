Tinordi (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Wednesday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Tinordi was just two games back from a facial fracture when he sustained his lower-body injury against Montreal on Wednesday. When healthy, the 30-year-old defenseman has managed just five points in 27 contests while adding 17 shots, 96 hits and 41 blocks. Given his limited offensive upside, he's already matched his career best set back in 2019-20, few fantasy players figure to be impacted by his absence.