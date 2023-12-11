Watch Now:

Tinordi (concussion) was designated for injured reserve Monday retroactive to Dec. 5, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Tinordi's placement on injured reserve is unlikely to significantly impact his return action after having already missed three games due to his concussion. When healthy, the 31-year-old blueliner has just one assist in 12 appearances while averaging 14:43 of ice time per game.

