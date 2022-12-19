Tinordi suffered a facial fracture in Sunday's clash with the Rangers and was designated for injured reserve Monday.
Tinordi will miss a minimum of two games due to his placement on IR but it likely could be longer given the severity of his injury. With Tinordi sidelined, Jack Johnson and Caleb Jones could see an uptick in ice time while Isaak Phillips was called up from the minors.
