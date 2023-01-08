Tinordi skated with the Blackhawks on Sunday, per Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.

Tinordi has been on IR since suffering a facial fracture on Dec. 18 against the Rangers. It would appear that the 30-year-old defenseman is ahead of schedule in his recovery, though it's still unclear when he'll rejoin the Chicago blueline. Tinordi has two goals, three assists, and 92 hits through 25 games this season.