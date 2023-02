Tinordi (lower body) will likely return to the lineup during Chicago's current road trip, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Tinordi has two goals and five points in 27 contests this season. He's missed Chicago's last five games. The Blackhawks have three contests left on their road trip, with them set to play San Jose on Saturday, Anaheim on Monday and Arizona on Tuesday. When Tinordi eventually returns, Isaak Phillips might be taken out of the lineup.