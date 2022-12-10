Tinordi delivered three hits during a 3-1 loss to the Jets on Friday.

Tinordi (hip) came back earlier than what some league insiders expected. The 30-year-old defenseman reportedly was set to return against the Capitals on Tuesday but dressed Friday and received 10:46 of ice time. Tinordi, who had been sidelined since Nov. 25, earned a plus-1 rating and blocked one shot in the home loss.