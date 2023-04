Tinordi (hip) is likely to travel with Chicago on the team's upcoming road trip, Mario Tirabassi of CHGO Blackhawks reports.

Tinordi, who has been practicing with the team recently, is slated to miss his third straight game Saturday versus New Jersey. The 31-year-old blueliner has eight points, 64 blocked shots and 133 hits in 42 appearances this season. Wyatt Kaiser is projected to be in the lineup Saturday.