Tinordi (groin) was activated off injured reserve Thursday, per the NHL media site.
Tinordi returns to the lineup having been held without a point in nine straight contests. Additionally, the 31-year-old blueliner has yet to find the back of the net this season despite playing in 30 contests. Given his limited offensive upside, Tinordi's presence on the ice is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players.
