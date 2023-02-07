Tinordi (face) was removed from injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
Tinordi is not expected to be in the lineup Tuesday versus Anaheim. He could be ready to return to action Friday against Arizona. Tinordi has five points, 17 shots on goal, 37 blocks and 92 hits in 25 games this season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi: Could be back Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi: Joins practice Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi: Out until All-Star break•
-
Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi: Practicing Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi: Undergoes facial surgery•
-
Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi: Placed on injured reserve•