Tinordi delivered two assists in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

It's the veteran blueliner's second multi-point performance in nine games since returning from a concussion, but he was held off the scoresheet entirely in the other seven contests. Tinordi has never scored more than eight points in an NHL season, but Chicago has the ice time to offer the 31-year-old that he should be able to shatter that mark -- he's already collected six helpers in 21 contests.