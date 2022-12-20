Tinordi has undergone surgery on his face to "wire it together" and will be "out for a while," Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The Blackhawks have yet to release an expected timetable for Tinordi's return, but it's pretty clear the 30-year-old defender is facing an extended absence. Tinordi's absence will test Chicago's depth at defense, but it shouldn't impact many fantasy lineups -- he's picked up just five points while averaging 16:47 of ice time through 25 games this campaign.