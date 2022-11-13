Tinordi scored twice and added five hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Tinordi tallied his first goal of the year in the first period. In the third, he scored the Blackhawks' go-ahead marker on a pinball shot, and that goal stood as the game-winner. The 30-year-old is already just one point shy of his career high -- he has two goals and two helpers through 14 contests. He's added a massive 61 hits, 20 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-1 rating in a bottom-four role in his first year with Chicago.