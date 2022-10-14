Dickinson (not injury related) was activated from the non-roster list Friday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Dickinson had been dealing with visa issues since being dealt from Vancouver to the Blackhawks a week ago, but his addition to Chicago's active roster suggests he's ready to rock. The winger had 11 points in 62 games last season for the Canucks and will likely see a bottom-six role with the Blackhawks in 2022-23.