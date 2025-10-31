Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: Aggravates previous injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dickinson aggravated his previous shoulder injury in Thursday's game against the Jets, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Dickinson has been dealing with this injury for a couple of weeks now, and it cropped up again during Thursday's contest. The 30-year-old's status is questionable for Saturday versus the Oilers. If Dickinson is forced out of the lineup for a stretch, the Blackhawks could opt to put him on injured reserve to free up a roster spot.
