Dickinson (upper body) will suit up in Monday's home contest versus Utah, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Head coach Jeff Blashill relayed Saturday that Dickinson could be out for a week, but the veteran forward seemingly made quick strides in his recovery. The 30-year-old will center the third line between Ryan Donato and Ilya Mikheyev on Monday.

