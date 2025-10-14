Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: Available for Monday's home game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dickinson (upper body) will suit up in Monday's home contest versus Utah, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Head coach Jeff Blashill relayed Saturday that Dickinson could be out for a week, but the veteran forward seemingly made quick strides in his recovery. The 30-year-old will center the third line between Ryan Donato and Ilya Mikheyev on Monday.
