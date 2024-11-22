Dickinson played through a hand injury in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Panthers, but he will need further evaluation, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The fact Dickinson played through the issue is mildly encouraging. This injury pops up at an inopportune time, as the 29-year-old has spent a couple of games alongside Connor Bedard, though Dickinson didn't get on the scoresheet Thursday. More information should be available prior to Saturday's road game against the Flyers.
