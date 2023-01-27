Dickinson scored a goal, blocked four shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Dickinson moved to the top line with Jonathan Toews (illness) out of action Thursday, while Max Domi centered the second line. In the second period, Dickinson finished off a pass from Patrick Kane for the Blackhawks' third goal. With five points over his last seven contests, Dickinson has added a little offense to his usual defensive work. The 27-year-old center has six tallies, 15 points, 54 shots on net, 62 hits, 49 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through 43 appearances this season.