Dickinson scored his third goal of the season in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to Columbus.

His third-period tally came on a strong individual effort, as Dickinson stepped in front of a clearing attempt at the Blue Jackets' blue line, fired a shot at Elvis Merzlikins and then banged home his own rebound. Unfortunately, it came when Chicago was down 7-1. Dickinson closed out October mired in an eight-game point drought, but since the calendar flipped to November he's supplied two goals and six points in eight contests.