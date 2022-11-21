Dickinson notched an assist in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.

Dickinson had the lone helper on a Jujhar Khaira goal that got the Blackhawks on the board in the second period. The assist snapped a four-game point drought for Dickinson, who also missed two contests with an illness during his slump. The 27-year-old has been a pleasant surprise in a third-line role this year, picking up eight points, 19 shots on net, 22 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating. His previous career high in points is 22, but he's on pace to best that mark if he can stay healthy the rest of the way.