Per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times, Dickinson (ankle) may return to action as early as next week, according to coach Anders Sorensen.

Dickinson was injured Feb. 5 against the Oilers and so far has missed nine games. Sorensen stated that Dickinson could return at some point during the Blackhawk's upcoming four-game road trip which begins Saturday in Nashville. Dickinson has seven goals, nine assists, 93 hits and 49 blocked shots over 53 games this season.