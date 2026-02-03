Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: Dishes pair of assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dickinson notched two assists and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.
Dickinson has three helpers over his last four games. The 30-year-old center has a total of 13 points, 50 shots on net, 45 hits, 33 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 42 outings. He posted 16 points in 59 contests last season, so he's scoring at a slightly better pace in 2025-26. Dickinson remains in a shutdown role in Chicago's middle six.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: Posts helper Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: Set to return Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: Late scratch Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: Nets go-ahead tally Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: Tallies in win•
-
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: Good to go Thursday•