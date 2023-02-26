Dickinson logged an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

Dickinson is up to five points through 10 outings in February. The 27-year-old center helped out on David Gust's first NHL tally just 2:14 into the game. Through 54 contests overall, Dickinson has eight goals, 13 helpers, 72 shots on net, 77 hits, 59 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating. He's back in a middle-six role after a brief foray onto the top line, but he could be in line for more minutes if the Blackhawks deal Max Domi ahead of Friday's trade deadline.