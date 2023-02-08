Dickinson scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, went plus-2 and logged two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Dickinson knocked in a pass from Patrick Kane for the opening goal and also set up Seth Jones on an odd-man rush. Over his last six games, Dickinson has four goals and three helpers. He's been on the top line for three of those contests, and he's shown good chemistry with Kane. Dickinson has 18 points, 60 shots on net, 64 hits, 52 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating through 45 appearances this season.