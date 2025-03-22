Now Playing

Dickinson won't return to Saturday's game against St. Louis due to an undisclosed injury.

Dickinson logged 3:55 of ice time over six shifts before exiting the match. He has seven goals and 16 points in 59 appearances in 2024-25. If Dickinson can't play Sunday versus Philadelphia, then Philipp Kurashev will probably draw back into the lineup.

