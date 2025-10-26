Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: Expected to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dickinson is expected to play Sunday against the Kings, CHGO Blackhawks reports.
Dickinson has missed the last two games with a nagging injury, but he seems slated to re-join the lineup Sunday, according to Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill. The 30-year-old has one goal and one assist in five games so far this season, playing mostly in a middle-six role.
