Dickinson is expected to play Sunday against the Kings, CHGO Blackhawks reports.

Dickinson has missed the last two games with a nagging injury, but he seems slated to re-join the lineup Sunday, according to Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill. The 30-year-old has one goal and one assist in five games so far this season, playing mostly in a middle-six role.

