Dickinson (illness) is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday against St. Louis, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Dickinson has missed the past two games with a non-COVID illness. He has compiled four goals, three assists, 17 shots on net, 10 blocks and 16 hits in 11 games this year. Jujhar Khaira entered the lineup in Dickinson's place, so he could be the one sitting Wednesday night.