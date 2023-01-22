Dickinson scored a goal and two assists on one shot, leading the Blackhawks to a 5-3 win over the Blues on Saturday.

The first star of the game, Dickinson opened the scoring Saturday, beating Jordan Binnington off a feed from Sam Lafferty. He would also add assists on goals from Sam Lafferty and Andreas Athanasiou. This performance gives Dickinson points for the first time in three games and in two of his last 21 games. On the season, Dickinson has five goals and 14 points in 40 games.