Dickinson didn't get onto the scoresheet in a 3-1 road loss against the Bruins on Wednesday, but he did pick up 17 penalty minutes.

Dickinson dropped the gloves in a third-period scrap with John Beecher, and he was not only assessed a fighting major, but he picked up two minutes for instigator, as well as a game misconduct for the misdeed. It was rather surprising to see the pivot rack up the big PIM, as he had a total of just 28 last season across 78 games.