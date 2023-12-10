Dickinson scored a goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Dickinson has scored seven times over his last 10 contests. It's an impressive run for most players, let alone a third-liner who is better known for his defensive work. The 28-year-old is up to nine tallies, 14 points, 36 shots on net, 36 hits, 27 blocked shots, 27 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 26 appearances this season. Dickinson is one of the Blackhawks' best two-way forwards, and he could challenge his career high of 30 points, which he set last season.