Dickinson scored a goal and added five hits in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.
Dickinson had gone four games without a point entering Monday. The center tallied late in the third period to bring the Blackhawks' within one, but the comeback effort fell short. He's up to seven goals, 12 points, 33 shots on net, 52 hits, 29 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 35 outings. Dickinson's physicality elevates his fantasy status a little bit, but the offense is modest for a center.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: Nets lone goal in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: Scores in Wednesday's loss•
-
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: Good to go Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: Considered game-time decision•
-
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: Battling hand issue•
-
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: Scores both goals in loss•