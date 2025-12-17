Dickinson scored a shorthanded goal Tuesday in a 3-2 loss to Toronto.

William Nylander turned the puck over at the blue line, allowing Dickinson and Ilya Mikheyev to break out. It was Dickinson's third goal this season and first in 10 games. Overall, he has three goals, three assists and 27 shots in 20 games this season. He's best left on the wire.