Dickinson (upper body) will be a game-time call for Monday's contest versus the Mammoth, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Dickinson was originally expected to miss a week, but it seems he is ahead of schedule. If the center does suit up, it likely will come at the expense of Sam Lafferty, who stayed on late following Monday's game-day skate, per Tracey Myers of NHL.com. Through two games this season, Dickinson has yet to write his name on the scoresheet.