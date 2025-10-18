Dickinson (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision against Anaheim on Sunday, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.

Dickinson is day-to-day after missing Saturday's practice. He has contributed one goal, one assist, seven shots on net, three blocked shots and four hits in five appearances this season. If Dickinson isn't ready to play against the Ducks, Landon Slaggert and Sam Lafferty are candidates to return to Sunday's lineup.