Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: Game-time decision for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dickinson (shoulder) will be a game-time decision against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, according to Scott Powers of The Athletic.
Dickinson has missed the last six games since he was hurt in Winnipeg on Oct. 30. The 30-year-old has one goal and two assists in eight games this season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: Lands on IR•
-
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: Won't play Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: Aggravates previous injury•
-
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: Sustains injury Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: Ruled out versus Bolts•