Dickinson scored a goal and an assist on three shots in the Blackhawks' 4-2 win over the Penguins on Tuesday.

The first star of the game, Dickinson potted home the game-winning goal off a blocked shot that deflected off Sidney Crosby. He also added an assist on Nick Foligno's empty-net goal. Coming into his second season with the Blackhawks, Dickinson will look to improve off a nine-goal, 30-point campaign last season. He is currently slotted to play in the Blackhawks' bottom-six forward core.