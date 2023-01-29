Dickinson scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Oilers.

Dickinson remained on the top line Saturday even with Jonathan Toews back from an illness. While the Blackhawks were outmatched, Dickinson and Patrick Kane connected for the second game in a row on the team's first goal. With three goals and three helpers over his last eight outings, Dickinson has added a bit of offense to his strong defensive reputation. He's at seven tallies, 16 points, 57 shots on net, 62 hits, 51 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating through 44 contests this season.