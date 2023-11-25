Dickinson scored three goals in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

He found the back of the net in each regulation period, and all three goals in his first career hat trick came on turnovers by Toronto players in their own end that found their way onto Dickinson's stick. The 28-year-old has erupted for five goals and nine points over the last nine contests, and he's already just three tallies shy of tying his career high of nine only 18 games into the campaign.