default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Per Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio, Dickinson (upper body) will not play Saturday and could miss a week of action, according to head coach Jeff Blashill.

Dickinson sustained the injury against Boston on Thursday. He has one shot on goal and one hit in two games this season. Lukas Reichel will take Dickinson's spot in the lineup against Montreal on Saturday.

More News