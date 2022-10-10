Dickinson will miss at least the first two games while working out visa issues, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Dickinson was acquired from the Canucks last week but his Chicago debut will need to wait. He'll miss at least two games, meaning that he could return as early as Saturday in San Jose but that's no guarantee. The 27-year-old figures to skate in a middle-six role once he's able to join the team.