Dickinson scored a goal and placed three shots on net in Monday's 2-0 shutout win over Winnipeg.

Dickinson's tally over halfway into the second period would stand as the go-ahead goal in Monday's contest, with goalie Spencer Knight keeping Winnipeg off the scoreboard. With the twine finder, Dickinson is up to six goals, 10 points, 47 shots on net, 41 hits and 27 blocks through 36 games this season. While he has supplied four goals since Dec. 16, his offensive production has taken a step back from the consecutive 30-plus point seasons that he posted to begin his tenure in Chicago three seasons ago. He still has time to reach the 20-point mark this year, but his lack of high-end category coverage likely leaves more desirable options available in deep fantasy leagues.