Dickinson scored in the third period Sunday as the Blackhawks completed a 5-4 comeback win over the Kraken.
Dickinson, who dressed for the third time after visa issues delayed his start, connected on the game-winner 13 seconds after Tyler Johnson tied it up. Dickinson, a 27-year-old center, scored his second goal on his only shot Sunday, adding two hits. The eight-year veteran has 32 career goals in 286 games, but could forge a top-six role for the rebuilding Blackhawks.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: Three points in season debut•
-
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: Activated Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: Missing start of season•
-
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: Traded to Windy City•
-
Canucks' Jason Dickinson: On the ice for practice•
-
Canucks' Jason Dickinson: Working through undisclosed injury•