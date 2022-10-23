Dickinson scored in the third period Sunday as the Blackhawks completed a 5-4 comeback win over the Kraken.

Dickinson, who dressed for the third time after visa issues delayed his start, connected on the game-winner 13 seconds after Tyler Johnson tied it up. Dickinson, a 27-year-old center, scored his second goal on his only shot Sunday, adding two hits. The eight-year veteran has 32 career goals in 286 games, but could forge a top-six role for the rebuilding Blackhawks.