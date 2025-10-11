Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson: Not playing Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Per Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio, Dickinson (upper body) will not play Saturday and could miss a week of action, according to head coach Jeff Blashill.
Dickinson was injury Thursday in Boston. He has one shot on goal and one hit in his first two games of the season. Lukas Reichel will take his spot in the lineup against Montreal on Saturday.
